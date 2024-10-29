A group is showing kindness and empowering the indigent at Item in the Bende area of Abia State.

The gesture is to help reduce suffering with the current economic situation.

The men and women gathered here are in need of financial support to start petty trading to be able to fend for their families.

But due to hard times, they have been finding it difficult to get help.

The group, through a programme tagged, “Family Support Grant For Rural Dwellers”, is giving cash grant to about 1200 indigent people across the wards in Bende.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture, assuring that it will give a boost to their trade.

The beneficiaries have assured they would maximise this little help that would be used to put food on their table.

