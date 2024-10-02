The Borno State Government has received the sum of 10 million, 20 thousand naira from Center for Advocacy Transparency and Accountability Initiative together with CASFOD to cater the educational needs of students that were affected by the flood.

Executive Director of CATAI Abubakar Mu’azu while presenting the cheque to the state commissioner for education science and technology Abba Wakilbe, promised to provide 700 additional school bags to help students as they go back to school. m

The state government on its part appreciate the gesture and promised to use the funds promptly as students are preparing to go back to school.