The need for the adequate implementation of National Policy on ageing for older persons to guarantee their security, independence, comprehensive care, and dignity has again been emphasised.

This came to fore at the Commemoration of 2024 international day of the older persons held in Ilesa, Osun State.

A common threshold of older persons is 60 or 65 years old and the global share of the population is projected to increase from approximately 10% to 17% by 2050 according to the United Nations.

In Nigeria, the population of the older persons is estimated to be around ten million and a continuous increase is projected as a developing country.

Here in Osun State, these older persons were gathered at the Ijesa Geriatric Centre to be celebrated in commemoration of the day.

One after another, they were attended to by medical personnel.

The Guest speaker Ibrahim Bello speaks on the theme for this year’s commemoration, ‘Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide’.

The Senior Citizens also used this event to honour some distinguished individuals including Asiwaju of Ijesaland, Yinka Fasuyi for their efforts especially with the registration of older persons for health insurance scheme free of charge.

