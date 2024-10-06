As the World celebrates Teachers’ Day, the need to improve on teachers’ motivation and morale in order to have a virile and quality education in Nigeria dominated conversations at an event held in Lagos.

Teachers are often referred to as the backbone of any education system.

The foundation on which children discover their full potential and become productive members of the society.

Sadly, conversations held at different fora particularly on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day, have continued to highlight how the teaching force in Nigeria has become demoralised with little or no motivation.

Amid these challenges is the need to empower teachers which is the focus of discussions at this gathering of Educators in Lagos.

Victoria Ogunlade Ajise is the convener of the impact conference for teachers.

It was agreed that the myriad of problems the teachers face if not addressed could have a detrimental effect on children’s ability to have quality education.

Others say that the survival of Nigeria as a viable society depends on the health of its educational institutions.

Beyond the celebration and acknowledgment of the endless sacrifices teachers make in the society, experts reeled out opportunities educators can leverage on to increase their income as a form of motivation.