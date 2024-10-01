The Nigerian Governors spouses Forum is at the forefront in driving advocacy for change on issues that affects and limits women and girls.

Their deliberations at the UN general assembly were based on themes of Gender based violence, female Genital mutilation, early marriage, nutrition and other important issues affecting their States.

The Sub Nationals in Nigeria has played a prominent role in the fight against gender based violence and eradication of harmful traditions and practices that limits the potentials of young girls and women in Nigeria.

These efforts are particularly on the domestication and implementation of the violence against persons Prohibition Acts of 2015.

Advertisement

At this meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, they are meeting again to deliberate on methods of further tackling challenges that women and girls face and on strategies to strengthen the scope of their interventions in Nigeria.

They say the meeting is also to deepen partnerships and collaborations.

Beyond creating sustainable change, the Forum commits to policies that would improve the living conditions of women and children.

Nigeria’s consul General and other speakers commend their efforts and encouraged them to do more in Bridging the gender divide.

Advertisement

Members of the Forum resolve to continue to work not just on actionable steps to combat harmful practices but also to work on innovative strategies and projects that can foster gender equality.