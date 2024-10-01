Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal has called for intensified prayers for peace and stability in Nigeria as the Nation celebrates 64 years of independence.

Zamfara State is among the six states created on 1st October 1996 by then administration of late General Sani Abacha.

Governor Lawal, in a goodwill message issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said 1st October is a special day for the state and Nigerians to reflect on the struggles and sacrifices of its founding fathers who fought for the creation of the state, Nigeria’s freedom from colonial rule, its unity, and prosperity.

For Zamfara State, the statement notes that the occasion presents a cause for dual celebration

“As we are commemorating the 28th anniversary for the creation of our dear State, Zamfara and celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence, it is imperative that we thank God as a state and also as a nation” The statement reads.

“This moment calls for sober reflection on the plight of Zamfara State, and by extension, the entire region, which has long been overwhelmed by unprecedented challenges of insecurity, poor economy, dilapidated health and education sectors, food crises, infrastructural decay among others”

“Today presents us the opportunity to reflect on what we have focused on as an administration to change the narrative of Zamfara state ”

“Within one year of our administration, the State has experienced remarkable transformation and is on the path to growth and development which has never been witnessed in the state”

“We are making significant strides in security, agriculture and food security, health, education sectors, infrastructure, and public service reform, among others.

“All these are being achieved despite the limited resources accruing to the state. The highlights of some of the achievements are in line with our rescue agenda so far recorded.

“In the area of security, we established, trained, and equipped the Community Protection Guards (CPGs), formed the Security Trust Fund (STF), provided monthly financial grants/assistance to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies, and eradicated political thuggery and its attendant consequences.

“On education, we declared a state of emergency in the sector; negotiated the settlement of outstanding WAEC and NECO exam fees, amounting to a cumulative sum of N3.4 billion; massively reconstructed, rehabilitated, and furnished primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions across the Fourteen (14) Local Government Areas of the State; and settled counterpart funds to facilitate full access to required support from development partners.

“My administration also declared a state of emergency in the health sector, introduced free medical outreach programs and provided essential drugs to vulnerable groups, and rehabilitated and furnished health institutions in the state; revitalized basic healthcare provision and settlement of counterpart funds for donor interventions as well as ongoing expansion of Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital which we hope to upgrade to a Teaching Hospital for Zamfara State University.

“To boost agriculture in Zamfara, my government provided fertilizers and other agricultural inputs for rain-fed agriculture and dry-season farming; we renovated, furnished, and upgraded the College of Agriculture and Technology, Bakura.

“We established the Directorate for Infrastructure & Urban Renewal to confront decay and poor infrastructure aggressively; we commenced the construction and ongoing works at Zamfara International Airport; ongoing dualisation of Tsohuwar Kasuwa Junction – Tankin Ruwa; We commissioned the UBA Intersection – Bello Bara’u Intersection; commissioned Bello Bara’u Intersection – Nasiha Pharmacy Road; commissioned UBA Intersection – Government House Road; commissioned Bello Bara’u Intersection – Government House Road; commissioned Government House Junction – Lalan Roundabout Road. We also completed Dalha Bungudu Junction – Birnin Ruwa Junction Road; ongoing construction of Lalan Roundabout – Investment House Intersection; reconstruction of Investment House; relocation and construction of a brand-new Modern Park in Gusau; construction of Rawayya, Furfuri, and Kurya Madaro Roads; construction of Gusau – Dansadau 86 KM Road; construction and upgrading of Palaces of Traditional Rulers in Anka, Tsafe, Zurmi, Kaura-Namoda in the first instance.

“For worker’s welfare, we settled salary, pension, and gratuity arrears to civil servants and retirees; we successfully rationalized Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for improved service delivery; implementation of N30,000.00 minimum wage for civil servants in both the State and the Fourteen (14) Local Government Councils; prompt payment of monthly salaries and pensions to civil servants and retirees; provision of welfare packages such as palliatives, as well as Thirteen (13) Month and Sallah bonuses, which is unprecedented; ongoing renovation of J.B. Yakubu Secretariat Complex and other government offices and provision of office equipment and machinery.”

