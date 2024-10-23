The Kebbi State Government and the Organised Labour have successfully negotiated a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

This agreement follows a series of meetings and negotiations between the two parties.

The Governor directed the Accountant General, ministry of finance and ministry of local government to commence payment within 72 hours.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris expressed his commitment to implementing the new minimum wage emphasizing his stance as a former unionist.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, praised Governor Nasir Idris, zeloussness in payment of the promised minimum wage, describing him as a proud and sound leader who prioritises human development and infrastructure alongside workers’ welfare.

Kebbi State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim described the state’s readiness to paying the new minimum wage as product of planning. He added that startegies have been put in place to see to the welfare of the Kebbi state workers.

Advertisement

The Kebbi State Government and the Organised Labour have successfully negotiated a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

This agreement follows a series of meetings and negotiations between the two parties.

The Governor directed the Accountant General, ministry of finance and ministry of local government to commence payment within 72 hours.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris expressed his commitment to implementing the new minimum wage emphasizing his stance as a former unionist.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, praised Governor Nasir Idris, zeloussness in payment of the promised minimum wage, describing him as a proud and sound leader who prioritises human development and infrastructure alongside workers’ welfare.

Kebbi State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim described the state’s readiness to paying the new minimum wage as product of planning. He added that startegies have been put in place to see to the welfare of the Kebbi state workers.

Advertisement

The Kebbi State Government and the Organised Labour have successfully negotiated a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

This agreement follows a series of meetings and negotiations between the two parties.

The Governor directed the Accountant General, ministry of finance and ministry of local government to commence payment within 72 hours.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris expressed his commitment to implementing the new minimum wage emphasizing his stance as a former unionist.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, praised Governor Nasir Idris, zeloussness in payment of the promised minimum wage, describing him as a proud and sound leader who prioritises human development and infrastructure alongside workers’ welfare.

Kebbi State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim described the state’s readiness to paying the new minimum wage as product of planning. He added that startegies have been put in place to see to the welfare of the Kebbi state workers.

Advertisement

The Kebbi State Government and the Organised Labour have successfully negotiated a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

This agreement follows a series of meetings and negotiations between the two parties.

The Governor directed the Accountant General, ministry of finance and ministry of local government to commence payment within 72 hours.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris expressed his commitment to implementing the new minimum wage emphasizing his stance as a former unionist.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, praised Governor Nasir Idris, zeloussness in payment of the promised minimum wage, describing him as a proud and sound leader who prioritises human development and infrastructure alongside workers’ welfare.

Kebbi State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim described the state’s readiness to paying the new minimum wage as product of planning. He added that startegies have been put in place to see to the welfare of the Kebbi state workers.

Advertisement

The Kebbi State Government and the Organised Labour have successfully negotiated a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

This agreement follows a series of meetings and negotiations between the two parties.

The Governor directed the Accountant General, ministry of finance and ministry of local government to commence payment within 72 hours.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris expressed his commitment to implementing the new minimum wage emphasizing his stance as a former unionist.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, praised Governor Nasir Idris, zeloussness in payment of the promised minimum wage, describing him as a proud and sound leader who prioritises human development and infrastructure alongside workers’ welfare.

Kebbi State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim described the state’s readiness to paying the new minimum wage as product of planning. He added that startegies have been put in place to see to the welfare of the Kebbi state workers.

Advertisement

The Kebbi State Government and the Organised Labour have successfully negotiated a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

This agreement follows a series of meetings and negotiations between the two parties.

The Governor directed the Accountant General, ministry of finance and ministry of local government to commence payment within 72 hours.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris expressed his commitment to implementing the new minimum wage emphasizing his stance as a former unionist.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, praised Governor Nasir Idris, zeloussness in payment of the promised minimum wage, describing him as a proud and sound leader who prioritises human development and infrastructure alongside workers’ welfare.

Kebbi State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim described the state’s readiness to paying the new minimum wage as product of planning. He added that startegies have been put in place to see to the welfare of the Kebbi state workers.

Advertisement

The Kebbi State Government and the Organised Labour have successfully negotiated a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

This agreement follows a series of meetings and negotiations between the two parties.

The Governor directed the Accountant General, ministry of finance and ministry of local government to commence payment within 72 hours.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris expressed his commitment to implementing the new minimum wage emphasizing his stance as a former unionist.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, praised Governor Nasir Idris, zeloussness in payment of the promised minimum wage, describing him as a proud and sound leader who prioritises human development and infrastructure alongside workers’ welfare.

Kebbi State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim described the state’s readiness to paying the new minimum wage as product of planning. He added that startegies have been put in place to see to the welfare of the Kebbi state workers.

Advertisement

The Kebbi State Government and the Organised Labour have successfully negotiated a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

This agreement follows a series of meetings and negotiations between the two parties.

The Governor directed the Accountant General, ministry of finance and ministry of local government to commence payment within 72 hours.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris expressed his commitment to implementing the new minimum wage emphasizing his stance as a former unionist.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, praised Governor Nasir Idris, zeloussness in payment of the promised minimum wage, describing him as a proud and sound leader who prioritises human development and infrastructure alongside workers’ welfare.

Kebbi State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim described the state’s readiness to paying the new minimum wage as product of planning. He added that startegies have been put in place to see to the welfare of the Kebbi state workers.