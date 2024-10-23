Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, has suspended the attorney general and commissioner of justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim for joining states challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission.

Addressing journalists after the state executive council, governor Hyacinth Alia wonder why Benue state will join the league of states challenging the status of the EFCC and ICPC which are working to help his administration recovery funds allegedly diverted by the past administration.

He accuse the suspended attorney general and commissioner for justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim of working autonomously, without first clearing from his administration, if the suit is in line with his administration’s agenda, as he asks him to prove why Benue joined the suit, otherwise he loses his job.

Advertisement

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, has suspended the attorney general and commissioner of justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim for joining states challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission.

Addressing journalists after the state executive council, governor Hyacinth Alia wonder why Benue state will join the league of states challenging the status of the EFCC and ICPC which are working to help his administration recovery funds allegedly diverted by the past administration.

He accuse the suspended attorney general and commissioner for justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim of working autonomously, without first clearing from his administration, if the suit is in line with his administration’s agenda, as he asks him to prove why Benue joined the suit, otherwise he loses his job.

Advertisement

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, has suspended the attorney general and commissioner of justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim for joining states challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission.

Addressing journalists after the state executive council, governor Hyacinth Alia wonder why Benue state will join the league of states challenging the status of the EFCC and ICPC which are working to help his administration recovery funds allegedly diverted by the past administration.

He accuse the suspended attorney general and commissioner for justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim of working autonomously, without first clearing from his administration, if the suit is in line with his administration’s agenda, as he asks him to prove why Benue joined the suit, otherwise he loses his job.

Advertisement

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, has suspended the attorney general and commissioner of justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim for joining states challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission.

Addressing journalists after the state executive council, governor Hyacinth Alia wonder why Benue state will join the league of states challenging the status of the EFCC and ICPC which are working to help his administration recovery funds allegedly diverted by the past administration.

He accuse the suspended attorney general and commissioner for justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim of working autonomously, without first clearing from his administration, if the suit is in line with his administration’s agenda, as he asks him to prove why Benue joined the suit, otherwise he loses his job.

Advertisement

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, has suspended the attorney general and commissioner of justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim for joining states challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission.

Addressing journalists after the state executive council, governor Hyacinth Alia wonder why Benue state will join the league of states challenging the status of the EFCC and ICPC which are working to help his administration recovery funds allegedly diverted by the past administration.

He accuse the suspended attorney general and commissioner for justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim of working autonomously, without first clearing from his administration, if the suit is in line with his administration’s agenda, as he asks him to prove why Benue joined the suit, otherwise he loses his job.

Advertisement

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, has suspended the attorney general and commissioner of justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim for joining states challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission.

Addressing journalists after the state executive council, governor Hyacinth Alia wonder why Benue state will join the league of states challenging the status of the EFCC and ICPC which are working to help his administration recovery funds allegedly diverted by the past administration.

He accuse the suspended attorney general and commissioner for justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim of working autonomously, without first clearing from his administration, if the suit is in line with his administration’s agenda, as he asks him to prove why Benue joined the suit, otherwise he loses his job.

Advertisement

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, has suspended the attorney general and commissioner of justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim for joining states challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission.

Addressing journalists after the state executive council, governor Hyacinth Alia wonder why Benue state will join the league of states challenging the status of the EFCC and ICPC which are working to help his administration recovery funds allegedly diverted by the past administration.

He accuse the suspended attorney general and commissioner for justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim of working autonomously, without first clearing from his administration, if the suit is in line with his administration’s agenda, as he asks him to prove why Benue joined the suit, otherwise he loses his job.

Advertisement

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, has suspended the attorney general and commissioner of justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim for joining states challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission.

Addressing journalists after the state executive council, governor Hyacinth Alia wonder why Benue state will join the league of states challenging the status of the EFCC and ICPC which are working to help his administration recovery funds allegedly diverted by the past administration.

He accuse the suspended attorney general and commissioner for justice and public order, Mister Fidelis Mnyim of working autonomously, without first clearing from his administration, if the suit is in line with his administration’s agenda, as he asks him to prove why Benue joined the suit, otherwise he loses his job.