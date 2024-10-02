Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed shock and sadness over the tragic boat mishap involving at least 200 people from Gwajibo Mudi community in Kaiama local government area.

The incident occurred in Gwajibo village in Niger State, a neighbouring community where the boat was headed for a Maulud Nabbiy celebration.

Local authorities say only 31 people have been rescued alive as of this time.

The Governor expressed deep concern at the devastating incident and sends his heartfelt commiserations to the Emir of Kaiama Alhaji Omar Mu’azu Shehu and the people of Gwajibo on the development.

The Governor has directed the state emergency management agency to join the humanitarian efforts for the victims, the survivors, and their families.

A high-powered delegation of the state government led by Speaker of the House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu is also visiting Gwajibo today to commiserate with the families of the victims.