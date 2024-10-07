The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has inaugurated 500 houses in Konduga local council for resettlement of 424 households.

The move according to the governor is in fulfillment of his campaign promise to resettle all IDPs back to their places of abode.

A breath of fresh air for these families who have spent 10 years in displaced camps.

This would be their new home.

The returnees were overjoyed, as evidenced by their wide smiles. They are returning back after a decade.

A school, health facilities, a market, police station and portable water supply are among essential amenities provided in the 500 affordable two-bedroom semi-detached apartments.

Just before the inauguration of the facilities, Governor Babagana Zulum insisted that his administration would ensure resettlement of all IDPs in no time.

Governor Zulum expressed concern over reports that criminals including boko haram insurgents take refuge at IDP camps.

It was time for the returnees to get keys to their new houses.

Each head of household received 50,000 naira, while housewives got 20,000 naira cash as part of the resettlement package.

Food items, blankets, mats, mattresses, buckets and wrappers were also provided to the returnees.