Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, in his message for Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary has emphasized unity, resilience, and hope, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s nationalists and citizens.

He urged support for President Tinubu’s economic reforms, and highlighted efforts to provide relief for the vulnerable while investing in key sectors like agriculture, education, and health.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Governor Sani reviewed the parade in a motorcade with historical significance, as it was once used by Ahmadu Bello, the first Premier of the Northern Region.

The governor called for inclusivity and national unity to build a just and prosperous future for all Nigerians.

