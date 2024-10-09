Katsina state goernor, Dikko Umaru Radda has flagged off an empowerment programme for 6,100 vulnerable women in Katsina State.

This is a significant step in fostering entrepreneurial spirit among the state’s most disadvantaged female population.

The Governor stated this during the flag-off ceremony at People Square Closed, Government House, Katsina.

The empowerment programme focuses on providing entire beginning kits for noodle-making enterprises, supplying recipients with the tools and resources they need to build long-term income-generating ventures.

The Governor emphasised the initiative alignment with the state government overarching objectives of poverty reduction and entrepreneurship development.

He articulated a vision where empowered women become catalysts for broader societal transformation, noting, “When women earn sustainable income, the entire family benefits directly.”

This initiative highlight the power of empowering women as a strategy for comprehensive societal advancement.