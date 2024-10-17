Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the social contract he made with the people of Ekiti during his campaign.

Governor Oyebanji, during his “State of the State” address at the Ekiti State House of Assembly to mark his second year in office, emphasised his determination to bring prosperity to the state as soon as possible.

The governor, who outlined his administration’s achievements over the past two years, stressed the importance of continuing to steer Ekiti towards inclusivity and economic growth.

Highlighting his administration’s progress in the health sector, Oyebanji noted strides toward universal health coverage.

These include improvements in service delivery, workforce development, health promotion, disease prevention, health financing, and healthcare infrastructure.

He lauded the Ministry of Health for implementing robust governance frameworks that enhance accountability and strategic focus.

The governor further emphasized agriculture and rural development as the central pillars of his administration, with food security being a top priority.

He cited significant progress in infrastructure development and industrialisation, which has attracted investments in key sectors such as power, transportation, housing, environment, water, and sanitation.

Oyebanji pledged continued investment in infrastructure to drive industrial growth in Ekiti.

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, acknowledged the importance of the governor’s address, calling it a key moment for reflection on accountability and future projections for the people of Ekiti.

He also praised Oyebanji for upholding the independence of the Assembly, which he said has contributed to significant transformation in the state.

Earlier, the governor signed three bills, namely the Ekiti State land and protection bill (anti-grabbing 2024), the Ekiti High Court law amendment 2024, and the Ekiti State legislative (power and privileges) bills, into law.