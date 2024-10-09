Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has presented a supplementary budget sum of Seventy Nine Billion, Three Hundred and Thirty-

Seven Million Naira under the 2024 fiscal year to the Oyo state House of Assembly for legislative consideration and approval.

The Speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin disclosed this while reading a message on the floor of the House during Tuesday’s plenary sitting.

The supplementary budget scaled through first reading and was subsequently committed to the House Committee on Finance, Appropriation, Budget and Economic Planning for further scrutiny.

