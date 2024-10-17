Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has donated an 18-seater bus to the association of the Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries.

The governor presented the bus to the association’s leadership on Wednesday at the government house in Gusau.

At last year’s annual conference, Governor Lawal promised to provide a bus for the association to facilitate easier transportation during its activities.

Advertisement

Receiving the bus on behalf of the association, former Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Bello Karakkai, expressed gratitude to the governor for consistently keeping his promises.

He said “We are proud of this gesture and will make sure to publicize that you did something significant for our association.

According to Mr. Karakkai , this will be the first time a governor has listened to them since the creation of the state.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has donated an 18-seater bus to the association of the Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries.

The governor presented the bus to the association’s leadership on Wednesday at the government house in Gusau.

At last year’s annual conference, Governor Lawal promised to provide a bus for the association to facilitate easier transportation during its activities.

Advertisement

Receiving the bus on behalf of the association, former Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Bello Karakkai, expressed gratitude to the governor for consistently keeping his promises.

He said “We are proud of this gesture and will make sure to publicize that you did something significant for our association.

According to Mr. Karakkai , this will be the first time a governor has listened to them since the creation of the state.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has donated an 18-seater bus to the association of the Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries.

The governor presented the bus to the association’s leadership on Wednesday at the government house in Gusau.

At last year’s annual conference, Governor Lawal promised to provide a bus for the association to facilitate easier transportation during its activities.

Advertisement

Receiving the bus on behalf of the association, former Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Bello Karakkai, expressed gratitude to the governor for consistently keeping his promises.

He said “We are proud of this gesture and will make sure to publicize that you did something significant for our association.

According to Mr. Karakkai , this will be the first time a governor has listened to them since the creation of the state.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has donated an 18-seater bus to the association of the Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries.

The governor presented the bus to the association’s leadership on Wednesday at the government house in Gusau.

At last year’s annual conference, Governor Lawal promised to provide a bus for the association to facilitate easier transportation during its activities.

Advertisement

Receiving the bus on behalf of the association, former Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Bello Karakkai, expressed gratitude to the governor for consistently keeping his promises.

He said “We are proud of this gesture and will make sure to publicize that you did something significant for our association.

According to Mr. Karakkai , this will be the first time a governor has listened to them since the creation of the state.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has donated an 18-seater bus to the association of the Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries.

The governor presented the bus to the association’s leadership on Wednesday at the government house in Gusau.

At last year’s annual conference, Governor Lawal promised to provide a bus for the association to facilitate easier transportation during its activities.

Advertisement

Receiving the bus on behalf of the association, former Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Bello Karakkai, expressed gratitude to the governor for consistently keeping his promises.

He said “We are proud of this gesture and will make sure to publicize that you did something significant for our association.

According to Mr. Karakkai , this will be the first time a governor has listened to them since the creation of the state.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has donated an 18-seater bus to the association of the Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries.

The governor presented the bus to the association’s leadership on Wednesday at the government house in Gusau.

At last year’s annual conference, Governor Lawal promised to provide a bus for the association to facilitate easier transportation during its activities.

Advertisement

Receiving the bus on behalf of the association, former Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Bello Karakkai, expressed gratitude to the governor for consistently keeping his promises.

He said “We are proud of this gesture and will make sure to publicize that you did something significant for our association.

According to Mr. Karakkai , this will be the first time a governor has listened to them since the creation of the state.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has donated an 18-seater bus to the association of the Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries.

The governor presented the bus to the association’s leadership on Wednesday at the government house in Gusau.

At last year’s annual conference, Governor Lawal promised to provide a bus for the association to facilitate easier transportation during its activities.

Advertisement

Receiving the bus on behalf of the association, former Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Bello Karakkai, expressed gratitude to the governor for consistently keeping his promises.

He said “We are proud of this gesture and will make sure to publicize that you did something significant for our association.

According to Mr. Karakkai , this will be the first time a governor has listened to them since the creation of the state.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has donated an 18-seater bus to the association of the Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries.

The governor presented the bus to the association’s leadership on Wednesday at the government house in Gusau.

At last year’s annual conference, Governor Lawal promised to provide a bus for the association to facilitate easier transportation during its activities.

Advertisement

Receiving the bus on behalf of the association, former Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Bello Karakkai, expressed gratitude to the governor for consistently keeping his promises.

He said “We are proud of this gesture and will make sure to publicize that you did something significant for our association.

According to Mr. Karakkai , this will be the first time a governor has listened to them since the creation of the state.