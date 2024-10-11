The Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, has commissioned a cutting-edge Morgue constructed and donated to the Federal Medical Center Jalingo by the TY Danjuma Foundation

The governor called on private organisations to join efforts with governments in providing healthcare facilities for Nigerians.

The chairman and founder of the foundation explained that the morgue has the best facilities and assures that it will stand the test of time.

Retired General Theophilus Danjuma, shares how the idea of this facility came to mind

The Chief Medical Director of FMC Jalingo, Aisha Adamu, commended the gesture of Gen TY Danjuma.

Dr. Adamu said the morgue will enhance the hospital’s ability to serve the communities better.

The state Commissioner for Health Bodiya Buma, agrees that the new facility reflects the deep compassion and commitment of TY Danjuma to the people of the state.

TY Danjuma Foundation has significantly contributed positively to the health sector in Taraba state in recent past.