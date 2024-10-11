Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced one million assistance package for the victims of the recent boat accident involving up to 200 individuals from Kaiama local government area.

The Governor announced the support on Thursday during a visit to Kaiama’s Emir, Alhaji Omar Mu’azu (Kiyaru IV).

Governor AbdulRazaq expressed his condolences to the Emir and the people of Kaiama, saying the incident highlighted the need for additional institutional checks on water transport.

He also extended President Bola Tinubu’s sympathies to the monarch and the people of Kaiama, stating that a President’s delegation was unable to go to Kwara on Thursday due to inclement weather.

Governor AbdulRazaq said “We have come to again register our condolences over the sad incident. May Allaah forgive our compatriots who died in the mishap,” he told the Emir.

“The government is supporting the people affected with the sums of N100m. We feel very sad. It is also important that no one who is embarking or disembarking from boat in Kwara is allowed to do so without a life jacket.

“Anyone who does so will have to face penalties. We also call on the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to, as a matter of oversight, ensure that people who board boats must use life jackets.”

The Emir commended the Governor for his visit and for earlier sending a powerful delegation to the affected community, Gwajibo, led by the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu.

The Emir said while the incident was an act of God, as no soul can die without His knowledge, it is important for people to respect safety rules such as using life jackets and avoiding overloading and night journey.

He thanked the Governor for the donation and his constant support for the people, including efforts to hire teachers from the grassroots.

