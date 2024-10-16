Gombe State Government has launched a new monitoring and evaluation policy program to enhance accountability, and effective government.

The policy aims to ensure that all governmental programs and initiatives are thoroughly evaluated to avoid poor implementation or abandonment.

Governor of Gombe, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by his Deputy Manassah Daniel Jatau, emphasised that the policy will be consistent with the state’s ten-year development plan (2020-2030).

Mr. Jatau said the policy would help track and evaluate progress, ensuring government strategies meet citizens’ expectations.

He highlighted the administration’s commitment to evidence-based planning and results-driven management.

Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Salihu Baba Alkali, called the policy’s launch a key milestone in improving monitoring and evaluation systems in the state.

Representatives from UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Budget also commended Gombe for being the first state to adopt such a comprehensive framework.

The event was attended by top state officials, civil servants, and development partners.

Nuzhat Rafique, the Chief of UNICEF’s Bauchi Field Office, praised the state administration for adopting and implementing the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) strategy, which was already implemented at the national level.

She emphasized the importance of monitoring and evaluating government efforts in order to improve their efficacy and efficiency by offering real-time insights into progress, exposing obstacles, and advocating needed changes.

She stated that the new policy demonstrates the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and results-based governance.

Rafique reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to assisting Gombe State in successfully executing its M&E policy.

