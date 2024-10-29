Nigeria’s pioneering gold exploration and production company, Segilola Resources Operating Limited has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Non-Oil Exporters in Nigeria in 2023 by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

This honour was presented at a ceremony acknowledging the nation’s leading non-oil exporting companies, where the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite commended their contributions to driving economic growth beyond the traditional oil sector.

The company also bagged the CIPM Oscar Award for HR Best Practice in the Mining Sector.

The award recognizes their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and talent development.

Country manager for Segilola Resources Operating Limited, Austin Menegbo says “We are proud to contribute to the nation’s export landscape, and it is encouraging to see our efforts recognized at this level.”

