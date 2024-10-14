Kebbi State First Lady, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir, has said the administration of her Governor Nasir Idris has placed premium on the education of girls, from nursery to tertiary levels.

Speaking at the International Day of the Girl- Child celebration in Birnin Kebbi, this the Wife of the Governor, added that, the provision of necessary material and moral support would be sustained for the development of girls’ education in the state.

She urged parents to continue to enrol their children, especially the girl child into school for a better future.

50,000 exercise books were donated on behalf of the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to Kebbi State which was handed over to the Secretaries of the 21 Local Government Education Authorities for distribution to all schools.

In a welcome address, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Halima Muhammad Bande, informed the gathering that the Theme for this year’s celebration, ‘ ‘ Girls Vision For the Future’ was apt, aimed at motivating an increase in the enrollment of the girl child into formal education.

Dr. Halima Bande made it clear that being a girl should not be the yardstick to determine the capacity and ability to deliver.

And Daily action she stressed is being taken to realize the vision of the world in which all girls are protected, respected and empowered.

Goodwill messages were delivered by stakeholders and women groups, including NCWS, WRAPPA, FOMWAN, and CAN.

