A Chinese woman has been arrested in Leipzig on suspicion of passing information about Leipzig/Halle airport, which is used as a key transport hub for the German defence industry, to Chinese intelligence.

German prosecutors said that Yaqi X, 38, had been working for a company providing logistics services at the airport.

Prosecutors said she had repeatedly sent details on flights, passengers and military cargo transport to another figure who worked for China’s secret services.

The airport is considered an important centre for defence exports, particularly to Ukraine.

A second suspect, Jian G, was detained earlier this year.

He had worked as an aide for a member of the European Parliament from Germany’s far-right AfD party.

Yaqi X was remanded in custody and her home and workplace searched.

Between August 2023 and February 2024, prosecutors allege she had given Jian G information on the transport of military equipment and people linked to an unnamed German arms company.

German sources told public broadcaster ARD that the defence company involved was Rheinmetall, Germany’s biggest defence firm which has been heavily involved in supplying Ukraine with weapons, armoured vehicles and military equipment.

Yaqi X’s case appears to be linked to a spying case that unfolded last April involving parliamentary aide Jian G.

The MEP he had worked for, Maximilian Krah, dismissed Jian G as his assistant. Krah’s office in Brussels was searched by police, although there was no indication that he was involved.

Jian G was alleged to have spied on Chinese dissidents in Germany as well as passing information on the European Parliament to Chinese intelligence.

He had previously worked for dissident groups and had taken up German citizenship after coming to Germany in 2002.