The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has engaged with transport unions, including NARTO and NURTW to explore the potentials for deploying e-mobility solutions across Nigeria’s northeastern states.

This partnership aims to address transportation challenges while promoting sustainable practices.

Nigerians continue to grapple with hike in petrol prices.

Advertisement

To tackle this issue, the federal government has recently approved the deployment of e-mobility vehicles to tackle some of these challenges.

The North East Development Commission is now engaging transport Unions to chart a way forward on operation management and effective strategies for deploying electric public transport.

Union leaders in the Northeastern states say, they are prepared to upgrade their services and adjust to new technologies.

The goal of this partnership is to create a solid foundation for the integration of electric vehicles, which have the potential to completely transform the Northeast’s transportation landscape.

Advertisement

The collaboration is set to pave the way for comprehensive infrastructure development strategies and driver training.