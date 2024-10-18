The recent increase in fuel prices across the country is still taking its toll on motorists and residents of Adamawa state.

This decision has affected transport fares in the state, leading to an intervention by a philanthropist who is now subsidising the fuel price

to motorists at 998 naira per litre.

This may not be the best time for motorists and residents of Adamawa state, who are feeling the impact of the increase in fuel prices

The product which was earlier sold less than 1000 at NNPC outlets has increased to 1,098 naira per litre in all NNPC outlets in Adamawa

state.

Retailers however are selling the product between 1,200 and 1,250 naira per litre, placing a heavy burden on motorists and commuters.

This has also increased transport fares as some residents say their cars are permanently parked at home until the situation improves.

At the moment, there seems to be a bit of hope as a philanthropist in the state is stepping in to assist by subsidising the price of fuel.

At the end, it is believed that this kind gesture will go a long way in helping the downtrodden in meeting their needs