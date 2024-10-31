A Rwandan former doctor has been sentenced to 27 years in jail for crimes relating to the 1994 genocide in his country, by a court in France.

Eugène Rwamucyo was found guilty of complicity in genocide, complicity in crimes against humanity and of conspiring to prepare for those crimes, by spreading propaganda and attempting to cover up evidence of mass murder.

The 65-year-old – who was acquitted of charges of genocide and crimes against humanity – denied any wrongdoing.

Local media reported that his lawyers said they intended to appeal.

His trial was the eighth in France relating to the genocide in 1994, which led to the killing of an estimated 800,000 people.

Following an international arrest warrant issued by Rwanda, Rwamucyo was detained in May 2010 by French police following a tip-off by his colleagues in the Maubeuge hospital in northern France, where he was working at the time.

