Leadership of Ex-Agitators of Niger Delta are calling on President Bola Tinubu to improve their welfare as they passed a vote of confidence on the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dennis Otuaro.

The Ex-Agitators who met in Warri Delta state resolved to work for the unity and progress of the region and country.

It is a reconciliatory meeting of the members of the third phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in Warri to find lasting solution to the dispute amongst them.

After several hours of deliberation, the various dissecting voices resolved to work together for the progress of the programme as they call on federal government to implement the vision of their coordinator.

With the current economic challenges in the country, these former freedom fighters want improved welfare and the holistic development of the oil rich region.

The vision of presidential Amnesty Programme is to transform ex-agitators into entrepreneurs and/or employable citizens who will become net contributors to the economy of the region and the country through effective collaboration with relevant public and private institutions and state governments in the region.

