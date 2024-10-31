A former President of the Senate, Joseph Wayas who died on November 30, 2021 will be buried on November 30, three years after he died.

The secretary of the Central Planning Committee for the funeral of Wayas, Dorn-Cklaimz Enamhe in Calabar revealed this during a press conference.

After more than two years in a UK morgue, Joseph Wayas, who died in a London hospital at the age of 80, was transferred to Nigeria on July 10, 2024.

Born in Obanliku in 1941, he presided over the Senate during the Second Republic from 1979 to 1983.

The committee expressed gratitude to Governor Bassey Otu, the Northern Cross River Forum, and individuals who facilitated the repatriation. Governor Otu has assured that no Cross River elder statesman who dies abroad will be left behind, and will be brought back to their ancestral home

According to him, the governor of Cross River has assured them that no elder statesman or leader from Cross River, who died abroad would be left in a foreign land, his remains must be brought to his ancestral home.

The secretary of the committee said the committee had to work with various authorities in Nigeria and the Nigerian High Commission in the UK to ascertain the authenticity of the body.

