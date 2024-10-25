Former president Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States is “like a garbage can for the world” as a result of the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies at a rally in Arizona.

Trump, as he has for months, criticised the work of his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, on immigration and all border-related issues.

The Republican said Nov. 5, which is Election Day in the country, would serve as “liberation day in America.”

The former president, in his nearly hourlong speech on the campus of Arizona State University, laid out plans on how he’d slow the flow of illegal immigration into the country.

Trump said he’d launch the “largest deportation program” in American history after he took office.

He also said he’d invoke a 225-year-old series of legislation that was passed at the time in preparation for war with France that also limited speech critical of the government.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris speaking to the press said during her remarks touted several new endorsements for her campaign and criticised former President Donald Trump for cancelling several appearances recently also accusing him of being exhausted

Former President Barack Obama making an appearance at Springstein rally, reiterated his surprise as to why anyone would believe trump will shake things up on the expense that the said former president Donald trump only think about himself despite being a 78 years old billionaire.

Across the country, record on polls over the week is still tracking the result on how far the election is going, Wall street journal poll reads trump leads by 47% while harris 45%, cnbc survey reads trump 48% and harris 46%.