Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will move to Ikenne, Ogun State for a final camping programme ahead of their participation at this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists will camp at the high-grade Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome, where they tackle Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire in a three-team Group B, in their quest to defend the title they won in Niger Republic two years ago.

Advertisement

Hosts Togo will battle Ghana, Benin Republic and Niger Republic in Group A of the competition that is scheduled for 17th – 31st October.

The championship in Togo serves as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, from where the top-placed four teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup fin

Advertisement

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will move to Ikenne, Ogun State for a final camping programme ahead of their participation at this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists will camp at the high-grade Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome, where they tackle Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire in a three-team Group B, in their quest to defend the title they won in Niger Republic two years ago.

Advertisement

Hosts Togo will battle Ghana, Benin Republic and Niger Republic in Group A of the competition that is scheduled for 17th – 31st October.

The championship in Togo serves as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, from where the top-placed four teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup fin

Advertisement

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will move to Ikenne, Ogun State for a final camping programme ahead of their participation at this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists will camp at the high-grade Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome, where they tackle Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire in a three-team Group B, in their quest to defend the title they won in Niger Republic two years ago.

Advertisement

Hosts Togo will battle Ghana, Benin Republic and Niger Republic in Group A of the competition that is scheduled for 17th – 31st October.

The championship in Togo serves as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, from where the top-placed four teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup fin

Advertisement

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will move to Ikenne, Ogun State for a final camping programme ahead of their participation at this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists will camp at the high-grade Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome, where they tackle Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire in a three-team Group B, in their quest to defend the title they won in Niger Republic two years ago.

Advertisement

Hosts Togo will battle Ghana, Benin Republic and Niger Republic in Group A of the competition that is scheduled for 17th – 31st October.

The championship in Togo serves as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, from where the top-placed four teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup fin

Advertisement

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will move to Ikenne, Ogun State for a final camping programme ahead of their participation at this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists will camp at the high-grade Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome, where they tackle Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire in a three-team Group B, in their quest to defend the title they won in Niger Republic two years ago.

Advertisement

Hosts Togo will battle Ghana, Benin Republic and Niger Republic in Group A of the competition that is scheduled for 17th – 31st October.

The championship in Togo serves as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, from where the top-placed four teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup fin

Advertisement

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will move to Ikenne, Ogun State for a final camping programme ahead of their participation at this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists will camp at the high-grade Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome, where they tackle Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire in a three-team Group B, in their quest to defend the title they won in Niger Republic two years ago.

Advertisement

Hosts Togo will battle Ghana, Benin Republic and Niger Republic in Group A of the competition that is scheduled for 17th – 31st October.

The championship in Togo serves as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, from where the top-placed four teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup fin

Advertisement

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will move to Ikenne, Ogun State for a final camping programme ahead of their participation at this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists will camp at the high-grade Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome, where they tackle Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire in a three-team Group B, in their quest to defend the title they won in Niger Republic two years ago.

Advertisement

Hosts Togo will battle Ghana, Benin Republic and Niger Republic in Group A of the competition that is scheduled for 17th – 31st October.

The championship in Togo serves as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, from where the top-placed four teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup fin

Advertisement

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will move to Ikenne, Ogun State for a final camping programme ahead of their participation at this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists will camp at the high-grade Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome, where they tackle Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire in a three-team Group B, in their quest to defend the title they won in Niger Republic two years ago.

Advertisement

Hosts Togo will battle Ghana, Benin Republic and Niger Republic in Group A of the competition that is scheduled for 17th – 31st October.

The championship in Togo serves as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, from where the top-placed four teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup fin