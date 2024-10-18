Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a distribution exercise of cash, food, non-food items to victims of Maiduguri flood disaster.

Advertisement

This move according to her is to cushion the effect of hardship experienced by people of the state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the vice president Nana Shettima and top government officials.

She stated that the purpose of the visit is to give support to women who are victims of flood.

She said 250 Million Naira would be given to 5,000 women as part of the first phase of support from the renewed hope initiative.

Advertisement

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum is happy with the visit.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also presented Food and non food items to over 5,000 women.

The First Lady reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to bringing Hope to the people of the state.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a distribution exercise of cash, food, non-food items to victims of Maiduguri flood disaster.

Advertisement

This move according to her is to cushion the effect of hardship experienced by people of the state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the vice president Nana Shettima and top government officials.

She stated that the purpose of the visit is to give support to women who are victims of flood.

She said 250 Million Naira would be given to 5,000 women as part of the first phase of support from the renewed hope initiative.

Advertisement

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum is happy with the visit.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also presented Food and non food items to over 5,000 women.

The First Lady reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to bringing Hope to the people of the state.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a distribution exercise of cash, food, non-food items to victims of Maiduguri flood disaster.

Advertisement

This move according to her is to cushion the effect of hardship experienced by people of the state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the vice president Nana Shettima and top government officials.

She stated that the purpose of the visit is to give support to women who are victims of flood.

She said 250 Million Naira would be given to 5,000 women as part of the first phase of support from the renewed hope initiative.

Advertisement

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum is happy with the visit.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also presented Food and non food items to over 5,000 women.

The First Lady reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to bringing Hope to the people of the state.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a distribution exercise of cash, food, non-food items to victims of Maiduguri flood disaster.

Advertisement

This move according to her is to cushion the effect of hardship experienced by people of the state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the vice president Nana Shettima and top government officials.

She stated that the purpose of the visit is to give support to women who are victims of flood.

She said 250 Million Naira would be given to 5,000 women as part of the first phase of support from the renewed hope initiative.

Advertisement

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum is happy with the visit.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also presented Food and non food items to over 5,000 women.

The First Lady reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to bringing Hope to the people of the state.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a distribution exercise of cash, food, non-food items to victims of Maiduguri flood disaster.

Advertisement

This move according to her is to cushion the effect of hardship experienced by people of the state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the vice president Nana Shettima and top government officials.

She stated that the purpose of the visit is to give support to women who are victims of flood.

She said 250 Million Naira would be given to 5,000 women as part of the first phase of support from the renewed hope initiative.

Advertisement

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum is happy with the visit.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also presented Food and non food items to over 5,000 women.

The First Lady reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to bringing Hope to the people of the state.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a distribution exercise of cash, food, non-food items to victims of Maiduguri flood disaster.

Advertisement

This move according to her is to cushion the effect of hardship experienced by people of the state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the vice president Nana Shettima and top government officials.

She stated that the purpose of the visit is to give support to women who are victims of flood.

She said 250 Million Naira would be given to 5,000 women as part of the first phase of support from the renewed hope initiative.

Advertisement

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum is happy with the visit.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also presented Food and non food items to over 5,000 women.

The First Lady reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to bringing Hope to the people of the state.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a distribution exercise of cash, food, non-food items to victims of Maiduguri flood disaster.

Advertisement

This move according to her is to cushion the effect of hardship experienced by people of the state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the vice president Nana Shettima and top government officials.

She stated that the purpose of the visit is to give support to women who are victims of flood.

She said 250 Million Naira would be given to 5,000 women as part of the first phase of support from the renewed hope initiative.

Advertisement

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum is happy with the visit.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also presented Food and non food items to over 5,000 women.

The First Lady reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to bringing Hope to the people of the state.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a distribution exercise of cash, food, non-food items to victims of Maiduguri flood disaster.

Advertisement

This move according to her is to cushion the effect of hardship experienced by people of the state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the vice president Nana Shettima and top government officials.

She stated that the purpose of the visit is to give support to women who are victims of flood.

She said 250 Million Naira would be given to 5,000 women as part of the first phase of support from the renewed hope initiative.

Advertisement

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum is happy with the visit.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also presented Food and non food items to over 5,000 women.

The First Lady reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to bringing Hope to the people of the state.