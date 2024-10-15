Coordinating minister of health and social welfare is urging parents and caregivers to prioritise the eye health of children.

This formed part of discussions at a children’s sight marathon to promote and encourage good eye health at a young age.

This run to end blindness is to encourage both children and parents on good nutrition, regular exercise, and routine eye check-ups.

Advertisement

The marathon organised by the optometrist and dispensing opticians’ registration board of Nigeria, is taking place to help detect if there’s something wrong with the health of children so future blindness can be avoided.

This eye care through exercise, screening and checks is in line with this year’s theme with a clear focus on protecting children and their sight by also highlighting ways they can practically take care of their eyes.

Experts here insist the promotion of eye health among children should be prioritised.

Advertisement