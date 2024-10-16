The Federal Government has launched the National Reputation Management Group to build and sustain reputation as a value capital in line with global trends.

The group will drive and sustain Nigeria’s national identity in public and private sectors , protect Nigeria’s reputation from negative local and international narratives.

This was disclosed at an event to unveil Nigeria’s Reputation Management Group in Abuja.

Nigeria ‘s reputation have been so damaged across the world due to fake news media coverage and how some Nigerians portray the nation to the world.

This is why the Federal Government has decided to change the narrative by launching the Nigerian Reputation Management Group to help improve and create a positive image for the country.

At this event , Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris Malagi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar disclosed that promoting the nation is crucial to nation building and should be the obligation of every Nigerian home and abroad.

Other leaders from the private sector also lay emphasis on the need for the nation to embrace proactive approach to reputation management.

The purpose of this group is to promote positive image of Nigeria.