A multiple Purpose Dam is to be constructed at the upstream in Ugbema, Buruku Local Government Area to prevent water from over flowing the Dura Bridge across the Gboko-Ugbema- Katsina-Ala-Zaki-Biam road.

Deputy Director, Hydrology, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr Robert Umezulike who led a team at the instance of the Minister, Terlumun Utsev to carry out an assessment of the damage caused by the flood said already a contract for design of the project has been awarded.

This flood water cut off the Gboko-Ugbema road at Dura and Abakwa settlements, while farms such as rice, yams, cassava and residential houses within the communities were washed away.

Advertisement

Heavy duty trucks conveying both perishable goods were compelled to park for days with motorists maneuvering through the bush part into the community to continue with their journey.

Deputy Director, Hydrology, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation representing the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Terlumun Utsev attributed the problem to climate change.

Mr Umezulike assured that the challenges would be reported to the ministry for necessary action.

District Head of Mbaakura, Chief Mathias Ager appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of his people by constructing a dam in the area to reduce perennial flooding.

Advertisement

Chief Ager appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing many sons of Benue State into his cabinet and urged to sustain support to the President to succeed.

A driver and Organizing Secretary National Union of Road Transport Workers, Katsina-Ala branch, Emmanuel Akaakase and a youth leader, Livinus Tyodoo appealed construct the Gboko-Ugbema-Katsina-Ala road to ease movement of farm produce to the market.

Investigation revealed that residents have been using communal efforts by cutting logs of woods and stones to fill the bad portions of the road to enable travellers to pass. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>