Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bello Matawalle said the Federal government has finalized arrangement to established three additional military formations in the eastern zone of Sokoto to tackle the security challenges in the zone.

The minister stated this during a tour of communities where military operations against banditry are ongoing in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State.

He said the operation is making progress and recording success as top bandits leaders have been eliminated in the last one month since the operations commenced and he assured Nigerians that more of the terrorists would be eliminated.

He called on governors of States in the northwest to sustain their support for the fight against banditry in the region as Sokoto State government pledges additional support to security agencies fighting banditry in the State.

Advertisement

The minister who was accompanied by Sokoto State Deputy Governor visited villages in Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo where he interacted with members of the communities where communities commend government efforts, but demand for more so as to free communities where bandits still control.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bello Matawalle said the Federal government has finalized arrangement to established three additional military formations in the eastern zone of Sokoto to tackle the security challenges in the zone.

The minister stated this during a tour of communities where military operations against banditry are ongoing in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State.

He said the operation is making progress and recording success as top bandits leaders have been eliminated in the last one month since the operations commenced and he assured Nigerians that more of the terrorists would be eliminated.

He called on governors of States in the northwest to sustain their support for the fight against banditry in the region as Sokoto State government pledges additional support to security agencies fighting banditry in the State.

Advertisement

The minister who was accompanied by Sokoto State Deputy Governor visited villages in Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo where he interacted with members of the communities where communities commend government efforts, but demand for more so as to free communities where bandits still control.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bello Matawalle said the Federal government has finalized arrangement to established three additional military formations in the eastern zone of Sokoto to tackle the security challenges in the zone.

The minister stated this during a tour of communities where military operations against banditry are ongoing in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State.

He said the operation is making progress and recording success as top bandits leaders have been eliminated in the last one month since the operations commenced and he assured Nigerians that more of the terrorists would be eliminated.

He called on governors of States in the northwest to sustain their support for the fight against banditry in the region as Sokoto State government pledges additional support to security agencies fighting banditry in the State.

Advertisement

The minister who was accompanied by Sokoto State Deputy Governor visited villages in Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo where he interacted with members of the communities where communities commend government efforts, but demand for more so as to free communities where bandits still control.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bello Matawalle said the Federal government has finalized arrangement to established three additional military formations in the eastern zone of Sokoto to tackle the security challenges in the zone.

The minister stated this during a tour of communities where military operations against banditry are ongoing in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State.

He said the operation is making progress and recording success as top bandits leaders have been eliminated in the last one month since the operations commenced and he assured Nigerians that more of the terrorists would be eliminated.

He called on governors of States in the northwest to sustain their support for the fight against banditry in the region as Sokoto State government pledges additional support to security agencies fighting banditry in the State.

Advertisement

The minister who was accompanied by Sokoto State Deputy Governor visited villages in Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo where he interacted with members of the communities where communities commend government efforts, but demand for more so as to free communities where bandits still control.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bello Matawalle said the Federal government has finalized arrangement to established three additional military formations in the eastern zone of Sokoto to tackle the security challenges in the zone.

The minister stated this during a tour of communities where military operations against banditry are ongoing in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State.

He said the operation is making progress and recording success as top bandits leaders have been eliminated in the last one month since the operations commenced and he assured Nigerians that more of the terrorists would be eliminated.

He called on governors of States in the northwest to sustain their support for the fight against banditry in the region as Sokoto State government pledges additional support to security agencies fighting banditry in the State.

Advertisement

The minister who was accompanied by Sokoto State Deputy Governor visited villages in Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo where he interacted with members of the communities where communities commend government efforts, but demand for more so as to free communities where bandits still control.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bello Matawalle said the Federal government has finalized arrangement to established three additional military formations in the eastern zone of Sokoto to tackle the security challenges in the zone.

The minister stated this during a tour of communities where military operations against banditry are ongoing in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State.

He said the operation is making progress and recording success as top bandits leaders have been eliminated in the last one month since the operations commenced and he assured Nigerians that more of the terrorists would be eliminated.

He called on governors of States in the northwest to sustain their support for the fight against banditry in the region as Sokoto State government pledges additional support to security agencies fighting banditry in the State.

Advertisement

The minister who was accompanied by Sokoto State Deputy Governor visited villages in Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo where he interacted with members of the communities where communities commend government efforts, but demand for more so as to free communities where bandits still control.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bello Matawalle said the Federal government has finalized arrangement to established three additional military formations in the eastern zone of Sokoto to tackle the security challenges in the zone.

The minister stated this during a tour of communities where military operations against banditry are ongoing in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State.

He said the operation is making progress and recording success as top bandits leaders have been eliminated in the last one month since the operations commenced and he assured Nigerians that more of the terrorists would be eliminated.

He called on governors of States in the northwest to sustain their support for the fight against banditry in the region as Sokoto State government pledges additional support to security agencies fighting banditry in the State.

Advertisement

The minister who was accompanied by Sokoto State Deputy Governor visited villages in Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo where he interacted with members of the communities where communities commend government efforts, but demand for more so as to free communities where bandits still control.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bello Matawalle said the Federal government has finalized arrangement to established three additional military formations in the eastern zone of Sokoto to tackle the security challenges in the zone.

The minister stated this during a tour of communities where military operations against banditry are ongoing in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State.

He said the operation is making progress and recording success as top bandits leaders have been eliminated in the last one month since the operations commenced and he assured Nigerians that more of the terrorists would be eliminated.

He called on governors of States in the northwest to sustain their support for the fight against banditry in the region as Sokoto State government pledges additional support to security agencies fighting banditry in the State.

Advertisement

The minister who was accompanied by Sokoto State Deputy Governor visited villages in Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo where he interacted with members of the communities where communities commend government efforts, but demand for more so as to free communities where bandits still control.