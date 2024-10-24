The federal government has inaugurated a committee of law experts from various fields to review, update and consolidate archaic Nigerian laws within six months.

The law review and update is part of ongoing efforts of President Bola Tinubu to promote the rule of law and access to justice in line with the policy objectives of enabling socio-economic growth and advancing legal reforms.

Inaugurating the Committee on behalf of the federal government, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, urged the committee members to be to focus on identifying outdated laws which according to him, are not in line with contemporary needs and values, as well as harmonization of conflicting laws, to ensure uniformity and consistency.

