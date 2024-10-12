The federal government says it is committed to easing the hardship caused by the removal of petrol subsidy.

Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, gave the commitment at the formal handover of 60 Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, buses to.organised labour.

Mr. Edun says the official handover by the Presidential Initiative on CNG is to provide efficient and affordable transportation to Nigerians.

Organised labour, represented by the Trade Union Congress, TUC, appreciates government ‘s gesture and calls on states to demonstrate similar commitment to alleviating the sufferings of the masses.

