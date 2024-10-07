Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Muyi Aina has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthen partnership with Enugu state government, in promoting primary healthcare.

The Managing Director spoke when visited Governor Peter Mbah in Enugu State .

A survey from the Slum and Rural Health Initiative reveals that about 20% of the 30,000 PHC facilities across Nigeria are fully functional.

However, despite the vital role this system plays in the health sector, most of the facilities cannot provide essential primary healthcare services.

At this facility tour and visit to Enugu state Governor, Managing Director of the agency Commends the Governors efforts in repositioning the health sector.

The MD who was impressed by the state roadmap for grassroots health care development, says the state will benefit from the nationwide primary healthcare revitalization project.

Shortly after that remark, Governor Peter MBAH reinstates his administration’s commitment of building more Type 2 Primary healthcare centers across 260 political wards.

Meanwhile, the PHCDA MD inspected the cold chain storage facilities and healthcare centers with the aim of ensuring vaccines, and vaccines storage are kept at required standard.

At the end, Governor Mbah re-echoes his administration’s resolve to achieving zero poverty head count, zero infant child, maternal and mortality, eliminate public health killer and infectious diseases in the State.