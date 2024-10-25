The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has granted approval for the upgrade and revitalization of the Zangiri airstrip to International Airport in Kogi State.

The approval, conveyed in a letter dated October 9, 2024, follows a formal request by the Kogi State Government, made on June 25, 2024, for the development of the airport.

The letter, addressed to the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, highlighted the findings of a Ministerial Technical Team that assessed the proposed upgrades.

Advertisement

The Ministry’s approval is subject to several key conditions, which the state government must meet before construction can begin.

These include obtaining an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure the project complies with environmental and aviation safety regulations.

In addition to the EIA, the project will require a comprehensive geotechnical survey, installation of meteorological and navigational systems, and a detailed analysis of the existing infrastructural and aerodrome conditions. The Ministry emphasised that all necessary approvals must be secured before the commencement of construction activities.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Hassana Ejibunu, who signed the letter on behalf of the Honourable Minister, expressed the Ministry’s commitment to collaborating with the Kogi State Government to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Advertisement

The airport upgrade is expected to boost aviation services in the state and drive economic growth in the region.

Governor Ododo had earlier said that the revitalisation of the Zangiri-Patani International Airport is a significant development for Kogi State, promising to enhance both domestic and international connectivity and positioning the state as a key player in Nigeria’s aviation sector.