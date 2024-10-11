The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, has rejected the request by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, for Justice Binta Nyako, to recuse herself from his trial

Justice Tsoho returned Nnamdi Kanu’s case file to Justice Binta Nyako to handle, saying two other judges were previously recused from the case.

Justice Tsoho stated that Mr. Kanu’s case was reassigned to Justice Nyako due to its prolonged nature as far back as 2015.

Since she had handled the case for the most part, she was deemed the most suitable judge to see it through to its conclusion.

However, the Chief Judge directed that if at the next hearing of the case, Mr. Kanu still insists on recusing Justice Nyako, he must file a written motion on Notice, with an affidavit, stating all the grounds for requesting the recusal.

Mr. Kanu must also served it on the Prosecution team, and appear before Justice Nyako for her review and determination, then she can make her decision.

This latest development was confirmed to TVCnews by Mr. Aloy Eimakor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu

Mr Kanu’s team is now awaiting for an official notice from the court and a new hearing notice.

Justice Nyako earlier recused herself from the case following an oral application by Mr Kanu and his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor.

He had expressed his displeasure and loss of confidence in Justice Nyako, accusing her of disregarding Supreme Court orders.