The Federal Ministry of Education has announced that paper would no longer be used for the ministry’s official activities or correspondence.

Permanent Secretary representing the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, announced this at the NCE meeting in Abuja.

The theme of the sixty-eighth National Council on Education conference is “Innovation, Digital Technology, and Entrepreneurship: Tools for Educational and National Development in the 21st Century” is

The Permanent Secretary, Nasir Sani Gwarzo, indicated that the ministry has created a digital communication site via which ministry activities will be carried out.

This is because the world has gone digital; thus, the ministry would capitalize on technology improvements and not fall behind in digitalizing its activities for increased efficiency, productivity, and service delivery to Nigerian citizens.