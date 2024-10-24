The Nigerian Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has asked youths to participate in city waste management initiatives that will create jobs.

The Administration (FCTA) urged youths in the nation’s capital to embrace trash management as a form of job creation, encouraging them to actively participate in critical city waste management programs for the benefit of all.

Mr. Rotimi Ajayi, the FCTA’s Permanent Secretary Common Services, made the call while opening a One Day Knowledge Cafe organised by the Department of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement (RCSI) in Abuja.

The one day Knowledge cafe with the theme: Waste-To-Value: innovations in sustainable waste management and Recycling in the FCT is one amongst numerous efforts to ensure proper waste management within the Nation’s Capital Abuja.

Mr. Rotimi Ajayi who was represented at the event by the Director Pension Mrs. Egunyanga Ngozi noted that this initiative not only aims to address critical environmental concerns but also presents a plethora of exciting opportunities for job creation within urban areas.

In his words, ” The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is growing rapidly, and with such growth comes increasing waste generation. The impact of improper waste disposal can be detrimental not only to the environment but also to public health and economic development. Therefore, it is imperative that we take a strategic approach to manage waste in a way that not only protects the environment but also creates value.

“By participating in these initiatives, the youth can play a crucial role in fostering a healthier environment while simultaneously paving the way for diverse employment prospects in this burgeoning sector

” One of the most exciting aspects of the waste-to-value approach is its potential to create jobs and stimulate economic growth. From recycling plants to small-scale waste recovery initiatives, there are numerous opportunities for the youth and entrepreneurs to tap into the waste economy. By harnessing these opportunities, we can create a green economy in the FCT that not only reduces environmental degradation but also improves livelihoods.”

Speaking, in her Opening Remarks, Acting Director Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement Department Dr. Jumai Ahmadu said the one day Cafe aims to bringing together professionals, innovators, policymakers, and stakeholders who are committed to advancing sustainable development in the Federal Capital Territory.

Dr. Ahmadu added that the issue of waste management is becoming more pressing with the rapid urbanization of the FCT which has led to the amount of waste generated growing rapidly each day, and if left unmanaged, it poses significant environmental and public health risks.

In her words, ” However, through innovation and forward-thinking approaches, we can turn this challenge into an opportunity.

“Today’s theme, ‘Waste-to-Value,’ captures this transformative mindset perfectly. It calls us to reimagine waste as a resource, unlocking the potential of recycling and innovative waste management practices to drive sustainability, economic growth, and job creation.”

Delivering his keynote address, TPl Uche Agbanusi emphasised that the waste to wealth Initiative is a consciously designed process that seeks to convert wastes from being environmental and economic liabilities to valuable resources that create live able jobs and provide community development opportunities.

“The Waste-to-Value aims to identify, develop, and deploy technologies to treat waste to generate energy, recycle materials, and extract resources of value. This initiative also works to identify and support the development of modern technologies that promise to create a clean and green environment.

” Through recycling and diverting waste, anyone can earn an income or even start and maintain a sustainable business.”

” Recycling has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own recycling businesses by ensuring a constant offtake of the recyclables. This includes all types of suppliers including dealers, waste collectors, and buy-back centres.

“In turn, these small enterprises employ people and contribute to both the country’s environmental and economic sustainability, as well as boosting a circular economy.”

One Day Knowledge Cafe brought together key stakeholders from strategic departments within the FCT administration including the Media.