With the approval of the Federal Executive Council, F.C.T Minister Nyesom Wike has said work will now commence in different satellite towns and communities in the F.C.T.

The Minister has already started an assessment visit to some areas that needs urgent attention.

Part of the Renewed Hope Agenda for the F.C.T is to take development to satellite towns.

For F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike, the target is to commission more than 75 kilometres of road before the year end.

So far , he has visited the Kubwa road, and Apo -Karshi axis where he expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work, as the contractor had been paid 80 percent of the contract sum but yet to deliver 50 percent of the work.

Commenting on ongoing rehabilitation work on the 18 kilometer Nyanya-Karu-Orozo road, the Minister disclosed that he noticed the poor state of the road during a recent visit and wrote to President Bola Tinubu, who gave his approval for immediate rehabilitation; and the repairs will be completed in eight months.

