The final burial of the president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is underway in Owerri the Imo state capital.

Family, friends and associates are gathered to pay respect to the Igbo leader.

Shortly after the reception of the remains at the glass house, the body will lie in State at his new Owerri residence.

The Glass House is said to be the office of Late Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu where he works daily and also serves as a political and public meeting place for political friends and imo residents.

It also serves as a meeting point for society of civil engineers of Nigeria.

Some mourners described the late Ohaneze Ndigbo as an exceptional leader who used most part of his life to positively impact and invest in people irrespective of tribe or religion

The President general of apex Igbo social-cultural organisation died at the age of 82 in Abuja

He was Born in Umuohii Atta, Ikeduru local Government Area of Imo State, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu studied Civil Engineering at the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was a Nigerian businessman, politician and Statesman who made significant contributions to the country’s economic and political development.

The late president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo started his business career as a trader in the 1960s. He later ventured into construction and founded the Hardel group of companies which became a leading construction and engineering firm in Nigeria.

Engineer Iwuanyanwu founded Champion newspapers, Oriental airlines, Iwuanyanwu nationale football club among others.

The late elder statesman began his political journey in the 1980s, he was a prominent member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and later joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he became a member of the BOT, a position he occupied until he retired from active politics in 2021.

