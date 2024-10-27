There was tension at the Murtala Muhammed Airport MM1 GTA in Lagos when a fake air passenger was caught on board Arik aircraft heading to Abuja on Saturday evening.

A Journalist who was one of the travellers reported that the fake passenger used a fake ticket for security and air safety procedures from the terminal to the aircraft without being detected by security and staff of the airline.

Over 100 air travellers were said to be on the Arik flight which was scheduled to take off from Lagos at about 4pm had to be delayed for more than an hour after the fake passenger was arrested for travellers’ safety.

