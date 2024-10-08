The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has reacted to the Viral Video Circulating on Social Media where a Woman accused Airports Officials of Molestation and Bribery.

In the Video, an unknown woman was heard shouting and holding one of the Airport officials by the collar accusing him of attempting to assault her physically while also claiming that he requested for bribe in respect to cargo charges.

The Director, Consumer Protection Services, Obiageli Orah in a Statement Says Contrary to initial reports, the individual involved was not a passenger but a cargo agent conducting illegal operations at the Airport. The statement further states that the woman in question refused to pay the stipulated charges for the cargo and behaved in an unacceptable manner damaging their equipments and raising unnecessary alarm.

FAAN describes the Situation as blackmail as there was no form of Molestation by FAAN officials, neither was there any request for bribe from the Staff during the incident.