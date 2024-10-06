As the world marks Breast Cancer Awareness month which is celebrated every October aimed at raising awareness about danger of breast cancer.

Health Communities across the country are taking steps to highlight the importance of education and prevention strategies in combating the pervasive disease.

Speaking at an event to mark the day at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), health experts urge women to take proactive steps in their health journeys by observing Regular screenings and self-examinations which are vital to early detection.

They also recommending that women over the age of 40 years schedule annual mammograms and remain vigilant about changes in their breasts.