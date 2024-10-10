Experts have called for an improvement in breast cancer awareness and education in Nigeria in order to reduce the number of prevalence in the country.

They made this known during a free screening and sensitization programme held in Abeokuta.

It has been stated that Nigerians must pay serious attention to screening and early detection and treatment of cancer cases, in order to reduce the number of cancer related deaths in the country.

Experts in the treatment of cancer made this known at a programme held in Abeokuta.

Advertisement

They warn that cases of breast cancer are on the rise in Nigeria, and they want individuals to take action to close the gap.

They also recommended individuals not to view cancer as a death sentence, but rather to act quickly and seek sufficient treatment, as many cancer cases may be managed if found early.

One of the survivors also recommended those who have yet to get screened but feel lumps in any part of their body to do so right away.

She urged people not to be afraid of screening and treatment as early detention of treatment of cancer is always the best.

Advertisement

The event provided opportunity for youth, women and student groups to get access to information about cancer and the roles they are expected to play in closing the gaps in the country.