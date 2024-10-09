The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has announced the finalisation of the executive order harmonised framework on the implementation of zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices which has now been cleared for gazetting.

This step will ensure that the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service can proceed.

In a statement signed by the head of information and public relations, Alaba Balogun, says the implementation is a significant milestone which opens the door for local pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to begin to fully benefit from the relief measures outlined by President Bola Tinubu in the executive order.

Advertisement

Emphasising that a notable reduction in the prices of essential pharmaceutical products and medical consumables is in sight as the gazetting of the Harmonised Implementation Framework represents the realization of the third pillar of the Ministry’s 4-point agenda, which focuses on unlocking the healthcare value chain.

By creating an environment that supports local manufacturers, we are fostering a healthier, more self-reliant nation, and ensuring that quality healthcare becomes more accessible and affordable for all.

The gazetted copies of the Harmonised Implementation Framework will be distributed to the relevant government agencies, including FIRS and Customs for immediate action.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has announced the finalisation of the executive order harmonised framework on the implementation of zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices which has now been cleared for gazetting.

This step will ensure that the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service can proceed.

In a statement signed by the head of information and public relations, Alaba Balogun, says the implementation is a significant milestone which opens the door for local pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to begin to fully benefit from the relief measures outlined by President Bola Tinubu in the executive order.

Advertisement

Emphasising that a notable reduction in the prices of essential pharmaceutical products and medical consumables is in sight as the gazetting of the Harmonised Implementation Framework represents the realization of the third pillar of the Ministry’s 4-point agenda, which focuses on unlocking the healthcare value chain.

By creating an environment that supports local manufacturers, we are fostering a healthier, more self-reliant nation, and ensuring that quality healthcare becomes more accessible and affordable for all.

The gazetted copies of the Harmonised Implementation Framework will be distributed to the relevant government agencies, including FIRS and Customs for immediate action.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has announced the finalisation of the executive order harmonised framework on the implementation of zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices which has now been cleared for gazetting.

This step will ensure that the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service can proceed.

In a statement signed by the head of information and public relations, Alaba Balogun, says the implementation is a significant milestone which opens the door for local pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to begin to fully benefit from the relief measures outlined by President Bola Tinubu in the executive order.

Advertisement

Emphasising that a notable reduction in the prices of essential pharmaceutical products and medical consumables is in sight as the gazetting of the Harmonised Implementation Framework represents the realization of the third pillar of the Ministry’s 4-point agenda, which focuses on unlocking the healthcare value chain.

By creating an environment that supports local manufacturers, we are fostering a healthier, more self-reliant nation, and ensuring that quality healthcare becomes more accessible and affordable for all.

The gazetted copies of the Harmonised Implementation Framework will be distributed to the relevant government agencies, including FIRS and Customs for immediate action.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has announced the finalisation of the executive order harmonised framework on the implementation of zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices which has now been cleared for gazetting.

This step will ensure that the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service can proceed.

In a statement signed by the head of information and public relations, Alaba Balogun, says the implementation is a significant milestone which opens the door for local pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to begin to fully benefit from the relief measures outlined by President Bola Tinubu in the executive order.

Advertisement

Emphasising that a notable reduction in the prices of essential pharmaceutical products and medical consumables is in sight as the gazetting of the Harmonised Implementation Framework represents the realization of the third pillar of the Ministry’s 4-point agenda, which focuses on unlocking the healthcare value chain.

By creating an environment that supports local manufacturers, we are fostering a healthier, more self-reliant nation, and ensuring that quality healthcare becomes more accessible and affordable for all.

The gazetted copies of the Harmonised Implementation Framework will be distributed to the relevant government agencies, including FIRS and Customs for immediate action.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has announced the finalisation of the executive order harmonised framework on the implementation of zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices which has now been cleared for gazetting.

This step will ensure that the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service can proceed.

In a statement signed by the head of information and public relations, Alaba Balogun, says the implementation is a significant milestone which opens the door for local pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to begin to fully benefit from the relief measures outlined by President Bola Tinubu in the executive order.

Advertisement

Emphasising that a notable reduction in the prices of essential pharmaceutical products and medical consumables is in sight as the gazetting of the Harmonised Implementation Framework represents the realization of the third pillar of the Ministry’s 4-point agenda, which focuses on unlocking the healthcare value chain.

By creating an environment that supports local manufacturers, we are fostering a healthier, more self-reliant nation, and ensuring that quality healthcare becomes more accessible and affordable for all.

The gazetted copies of the Harmonised Implementation Framework will be distributed to the relevant government agencies, including FIRS and Customs for immediate action.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has announced the finalisation of the executive order harmonised framework on the implementation of zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices which has now been cleared for gazetting.

This step will ensure that the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service can proceed.

In a statement signed by the head of information and public relations, Alaba Balogun, says the implementation is a significant milestone which opens the door for local pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to begin to fully benefit from the relief measures outlined by President Bola Tinubu in the executive order.

Advertisement

Emphasising that a notable reduction in the prices of essential pharmaceutical products and medical consumables is in sight as the gazetting of the Harmonised Implementation Framework represents the realization of the third pillar of the Ministry’s 4-point agenda, which focuses on unlocking the healthcare value chain.

By creating an environment that supports local manufacturers, we are fostering a healthier, more self-reliant nation, and ensuring that quality healthcare becomes more accessible and affordable for all.

The gazetted copies of the Harmonised Implementation Framework will be distributed to the relevant government agencies, including FIRS and Customs for immediate action.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has announced the finalisation of the executive order harmonised framework on the implementation of zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices which has now been cleared for gazetting.

This step will ensure that the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service can proceed.

In a statement signed by the head of information and public relations, Alaba Balogun, says the implementation is a significant milestone which opens the door for local pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to begin to fully benefit from the relief measures outlined by President Bola Tinubu in the executive order.

Advertisement

Emphasising that a notable reduction in the prices of essential pharmaceutical products and medical consumables is in sight as the gazetting of the Harmonised Implementation Framework represents the realization of the third pillar of the Ministry’s 4-point agenda, which focuses on unlocking the healthcare value chain.

By creating an environment that supports local manufacturers, we are fostering a healthier, more self-reliant nation, and ensuring that quality healthcare becomes more accessible and affordable for all.

The gazetted copies of the Harmonised Implementation Framework will be distributed to the relevant government agencies, including FIRS and Customs for immediate action.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has announced the finalisation of the executive order harmonised framework on the implementation of zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices which has now been cleared for gazetting.

This step will ensure that the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service can proceed.

In a statement signed by the head of information and public relations, Alaba Balogun, says the implementation is a significant milestone which opens the door for local pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to begin to fully benefit from the relief measures outlined by President Bola Tinubu in the executive order.

Advertisement

Emphasising that a notable reduction in the prices of essential pharmaceutical products and medical consumables is in sight as the gazetting of the Harmonised Implementation Framework represents the realization of the third pillar of the Ministry’s 4-point agenda, which focuses on unlocking the healthcare value chain.

By creating an environment that supports local manufacturers, we are fostering a healthier, more self-reliant nation, and ensuring that quality healthcare becomes more accessible and affordable for all.

The gazetted copies of the Harmonised Implementation Framework will be distributed to the relevant government agencies, including FIRS and Customs for immediate action.