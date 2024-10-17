EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said stated the need to increase the enforcement of decisions on deportations of migrants to the EU.

She made the remarks in a letter to member states ahead of the Thursday and Friday meeting in Brussels, when she stated that the European Commission would offer a fresh proposal for legislation to enhance migrant deportations.

Advertisement

Von der Leyen, who is about to begin his second five-year term as President of the European Commission, appears to be responding to pressure from throughout Europe on migration.

The vast majority of persons who are told to leave an EU member state do not, according to her letter to member states, which stated that the return rate of irregular migrants from EU nations is presently only around 20%.

According to her, many just relocate within the bloc or remain in their current location.

Von der Leyen argued that member states should all accept the judgments made by other EU countries to guarantee that “migrants who have a return decision against them in one country cannot exploit cracks in the system to avoid return elsewhere”.

Advertisement

Her comments come as Italy launches its long-awaited program, which will send some of the migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to Albania for processing.

Earlier this week, 16 males of Bangladeshi and Egyptian ancestry were transferred from Lampedusa, a migrant hotspot off the coast of Sicily, to one of two purpose-built centers on Albania’s coast, where their asylum requests would be reviewed.