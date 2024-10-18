Managing Director of Ericsson Nigeria, Mr. Peter Ogundele, has announced the company’s plans to create a $19 million technology hub in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria has enough young people who can come into the field.

” We can train them, and Ericsson will also take part in it, and some of them we can export to the world, and we will be like another India.

“Ericsson was the first to have over 1,000 locations in Nigeria, and it continues to invest in the country. We’ve been here since 1978, and we believe our collaboration will last.”

For her part, Ms. Anthonia Huard, Regional Director, North & West Africa, Energy & Transport Lead, said Nigeria has become the country’s focal point in Africa for optimal engagement.

“In order to be efficient in Africa, the organization focused on prioritizing markets of which Nigeria is one and matched the areas of focus of Sweden to the needs and focus of the countries for optimal engagement,” she stated.

Also, the Director, Project Accelerator, of Swedfund, Mr. Hakan Danhltor, expressed the organization’s commitment to reducing poverty and supporting sustainable development through investments in the private sector and in local private companies.

For her part, Mikaela Edstrom of the Swedish Export Credit Agency said the agency is closely watching the ongoing economic reforms taking place in Nigeria and views them as positive for the future.

“We can, together with our sister organization, provide a world-class export credit system for Nigeria,” Edstrom pledged.

Vice President Shettima later held bilateral talks with the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Malmer Stenergard and Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden, Ebba Busch.

The discussions focused on strengthening ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between Nigeria and Sweden.

VP Shettima also visited the Royal Palace, where talks centered on deepening cultural ties and reinforcing the partnership between the two nations.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, commonly known as Ericsson, is a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden