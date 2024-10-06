More than 6 weeks after he was chosen by the Asaba Council of Chiefs, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof Epiphany Azinge has now been formally crowned the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

In a brief ceremony, at the Palace of the late Asagba, the regent Louis Edozien, who held brief since the 13th February, 2024, after the death of his father, transferred the staff of office held by the late Asagba, to successor of the throne, Obi (Prof) Epiphany Azinge.

The new monarch was then presented the keys to the Ogwa Ukwu after which he was anointed and formally crowned as the 14th Asagba of Asaba in the presence of the Asagba-in-council, Obis, chiefs and imminent personalities from within and outside the state.

Before the hand over of the symbol of authority to the new Asagba, the Ochendo recalled the transparent process that led to his emergence from among ten contestants, describing him as the right person for the throne.

In his acceptance speech, Obi (Prof) Epiphany Azinge, with his wife, Agu Nwanyi Valerie Azinge, SAN, appreciated the Ochendo for effectively midwifing the peaceful and transparent process that led to his emergence and urged other fellow contestants who were not picked to join him in giving Asaba a purposeful leadership.

He promised to bring about the necessary transformation that would reposition asaba for greatness, promising to collaborate with the government, to ensure the realization of set goals.

